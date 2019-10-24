UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Parliament Speaker To Pay Visit To Russia In Late October - Russian Ambassador

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 12:14 PM

The speaker of the Iraqi parliament, the Council of Representatives, Mohamed al-Halbousi, will pay a visit to Russia in late October and may meet with heads of Russian parliamentary committees and political parties, Russian Ambassador to Iraq Maksim Maksimov said in an interview with Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The speaker of the Iraqi parliament, the Council of Representatives, Mohamed al-Halbousi, will pay a visit to Russia in late October and may meet with heads of Russian parliamentary committees and political parties, Russian Ambassador to Iraq Maksim Maksimov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The speaker of the Iraqi Council of Representatives, Mohamed al-Halbousi, plans to visit Moscow in late October. We are working on contacts at the level of heads of parliamentary committees and political parties," Maksimov said.

Russian and Iraqi security councils hold consultations regularly, the ambassador noted.

Al-Halbousi was elected as the speaker of the Iraqi unicameral legislature on September 15, 2018, following general election, held in May 2018. Prior to that, he served as the governor of Iraq's western Anbar province.

