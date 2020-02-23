BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) The Iraqi parliament will convene on February 26 to hold a vote of confidence on the government formed by Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, the parliament's first deputy speaker Hasan Kaabi said.

"The parliament will hold the meeting on the vote of confidence on the government of Allawi next Wednesday," Kaabi's statement read.

On Saturday, Iraq's senior Shiite cleric and politician Muqtada Sadr threatened the parliament with a million-people march in Baghdad if lawmakers did not hold the confidence vote session on Allawi's cabinet during the upcoming week.

Earlier in February, Allawi announced that he had formed the government free of influence of political parties and urged the parliament to hold a vote of confidence in it on February 24. Allawi, in particular, promised that once his cabinet was approved, it would launch an investigation into the killings of protesters and security officials during the recent wave of unrest and would release "peaceful demonstrators.

" The government will also take measures to hold free early elections, according to the politician.

Allawi, a former communications minister, was designated as prime minister on February 1. His predecessor, Adel Abdul Mahdi, resigned in November amid anti-government protests but remained in office in a caretaker capacity until the replacement was found.

The nationwide protests in Iraq started in October, with the participants demanding then-government's resignation, an end to corruption and an improvement to the quality of life in the country. The demonstrations and the ensuing civil unrest have led to the deaths of more than 600 people, according to official estimates. It has been the biggest protest wave in Iraq since the ouster of Saddam Hussein.