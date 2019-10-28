Iraqi Parliament to Form Committee for Constitutional Amendment Amid Protests - Source

The Iraqi parliament decided Monday that a special committee to amend the country's constitution be established amid mass anti-government protests throughout the country, a source in the legislature told Sputnik

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) The Iraqi parliament decided Monday that a special committee to amend the country's constitution be established amid mass anti-government protests throughout the country, a source in the legislature told Sputnik.

"The parliament, in accordance with article 142 of the constitution, decided to form a committee ... in order to amend the constitution, which will be submitted to the parliament within a period of not more than four months," the source said.

The parliament also voted to dissolve the councils of all provinces except the council of the autonomous region recognized by the Iraqi constitution, Iraqi Kurdistan, at a meeting convened to discuss the protesters' demands, according to the source.

The deputies also voted to abolish all privilifges for senior officials, including members of parliament, ministers, and representatives of the judiciary, starting Monday.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi, in a televised address on Friday night, promised a cabinet reshuffle and changes to the election law. He also announced the examining of possible amendments to the constitution, due to which it would be possible, among other things, to reduce the number of parliamentarians.

Nationwide protests in Iraq started in early October and developed in waves of escalation. People demand the ouster of the government, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption. As rallies grew more violent, the government had to declare a curfew and cut internet access in Baghdad and five other regions. Several checkpoints on the border with Iran were also shut amid the escalation.

The Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights reported at least 74 people died and more than 3,600 injured during the protests since unrest began.