Iraqi Parliament to Possibly Discuss Baghdad Protests With Defense, Interior Ministers Sat

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Iraqi Minister of Defense Najah Shammari and Interior Minister Yaseen Yasiri might be summoned to the parliament session on Saturday to discuss the ongoing violent protests in Baghdad, which has already claimed the lives of almost 20 people, spokesman for Iraq's parliament, Shaker Hamid, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"This session [of the parliament] might end in many decisions; it is also possible that officials responsible for security will be convoked to it, including ministers of defense and interior, as well as representatives of institutions capable of reacting promptly to the demands of protesters," Hamid said.

He added that Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi might also be convoked to the parliament session on Saturday.

According to Hamid, while Parliament Speaker Mohammed Halboussi supports the "legitimate demands" of the protesters, he stands by the peaceful expression of them.

Earlier in the day, Hamid said that the government had launched talks with the protest leaders. According to a Sputnik correspondent, internet access has been cut in Baghdad and several other regions.

The Iraqi capital and southern regions have been marred in violent protests since Tuesday. Protesters demand the ouster of the government, as well as economic reforms and the end of corruption. On Thursday, a curfew was declared in Baghdad and five southern provinces. Some checkpoints on the border with Iran were also shut amid the escalation.