Iraqi Parliament Votes For Dissolving Provincial Councils Amid Protests - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 07:44 PM

The Iraqi parliament decided on Tuesday to dissolve provincial councils amid the anti-government protests taking place across the country, national media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The Iraqi parliament decided on Tuesday to dissolve provincial councils amid the anti-government protests taking place across the country, national media reported.

Earlier this month, Speaker of the Iraqi Council of Representatives Mohamed Halbousi vowed to boost control over the activities of provincial councils due to the ongoing demonstrations.

The parliament's session was attended by 212 lawmakers and several ministers, the Al-Sumaria broadcaster reported.

Iraq has seen violent rallies since last week. The protesters demanded economic reforms, putting an end to corruption and dismissing the government. The country's security forces used live ammunition, water cannons and tear gas to disperse them. According to human rights activists, more than 100 people were killed in clashes with security forces and over 6,000 people were injured over this period.

