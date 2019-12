(@FahadShabbir)

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The Iraqi parliament on Tuesday voted for a new law on elections that protesters had asked to adopt for months, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Under the new law, it will be possible to vote for individual lawmakers rather than party lists.

In addition, officials will be barred from having a double citizenship.