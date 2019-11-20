UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Parliament Votes To Abolish Financial Preferences For Civil Servants - Source

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 03:10 AM

Iraqi Parliament Votes to Abolish Financial Preferences For Civil Servants - Source

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Amid ongoing protests, the Iraqi parliament (Council of Representatives) has voted in favor of abolishing financial privileges for civil servants, a source in the Iraqi legislature told Sputnik.

"The parliament voted during a meeting today for a bill to abolish financial preferences for civil servants," the source said late on Tuesday, specifying that the measure is part of a reform package promised by Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi.

In the last week of October, Mahdi said that he would carry out a cabinet reshuffle and introduce changes to election laws amid mass protests in the country. The prime minister also announced a 50 percent reduction in salaries for high-ranked officials, including ministers and the president.

In addition, the Iraqi authorities have promised to consider amending the constitution to decrease the number of parliamentarians.

The demonstrations began in Iraq at the start of October, with mostly young Iraqis protesting against government policies, corruption, unemployment and a low quality of life.

Last week, Iraq's prime minister announced that the mass protests could be a "great opportunity" for carrying out reforms in the country.

Mahdi has warned against the government's resignation saying that it would throw the country into further chaos.

The Independent High Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR) of Iraq announced earlier this month that over 300 people had been killed and nearly 15,000 had been injured during protests in Iraq.

Related Topics

Election Injured Corruption Prime Minister Parliament Iraq Young October Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE Armed Forces to buy two GlobalEye aircraft, th ..

57 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of world le ..

2 hours ago

Second Knowledge Summit Foresight Rport and 2019 G ..

2 hours ago

UAE Consul-General plants Ghaf tree in Barcelona t ..

3 hours ago

People have full confidence in leadership of Imran ..

3 hours ago

UN Regrets US Decision to Change Policy on Israeli ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.