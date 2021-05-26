UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Parliamentarian Says US Wants To Weaken Relations Between Iraq, Syria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

Iraqi Parliamentarian Says US Wants to Weaken Relations Between Iraq, Syria

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The Head of Commission on Public Relations and Media in the Iraq Parliament, Naeem al-Abudi, told Sputnik that the United States was seeking to weaken bilateral relations between Iraq and Syria.

"Of course, there is international intervention in order to weaken relations between the countries [Iraq and Syria]. This intervention comes from the United States," al-Abudi said.

Al-Abudi also noted that in his opinion, "due to the depth of relations between Iraq and Syria" the US failed to achieve an intervention.

According to the parliamentarian, Syrian-Iraqi relations are largely historical saying that they are linked by a common geography ” even the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) considered Iraq and Syria as one territory.

"The official position of Iraq from the very beginning of the Syrian crisis was to support political dialogue.

We said that we are on the side of the Syrian people," al-Abudi added, and noted the importance of the Syrian presidential election held this Monday.

The lawmaker also added that Iraq would always support the choices of the Syrian people up to the time they are made "in accordance with the constitution and law and within the framework of political dialogue."

The armed conflict in Syria has been going on for over a decade. At the end of 2017, victory over IS in Syria and Iraq was declared. In some areas of the countries, the clearing out of militants continues. At the moment, however, a political settlement, the restoration of Syria, as well as the return of refugees, are all in the foreground.

Related Topics

Election Terrorist Militants Syria Russia Parliament Iraq United States 2017 Media All From Refugee

Recent Stories

IAEA's Grossi Describes Iran's Uranium Enrichment ..

1 minute ago

Switzerland Made No Announcement on Ryanair Plane ..

1 minute ago

'PTI, China's Communist Party share same goals of ..

1 minute ago

Slovenian parliament debates move to impeach PM

2 minutes ago

Fire erupts at Gokina top in Margallas

2 minutes ago

Five brick kilns sealed in faisalabad

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.