Iraqi Parliamentarian Says US Wants to Weaken Relations Between Iraq, Syria

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The Head of Commission on Public Relations and Media in the Iraq Parliament, Naeem al-Abudi, told Sputnik that the United States was seeking to weaken bilateral relations between Iraq and Syria.

"Of course, there is international intervention in order to weaken relations between the countries [Iraq and Syria]. This intervention comes from the United States," al-Abudi said.

Al-Abudi also noted that in his opinion, "due to the depth of relations between Iraq and Syria" the US failed to achieve an intervention.

According to the parliamentarian, Syrian-Iraqi relations are largely historical saying that they are linked by a common geography ” even the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) considered Iraq and Syria as one territory.

"The official position of Iraq from the very beginning of the Syrian crisis was to support political dialogue.

We said that we are on the side of the Syrian people," al-Abudi added, and noted the importance of the Syrian presidential election held this Monday.

The lawmaker also added that Iraq would always support the choices of the Syrian people up to the time they are made "in accordance with the constitution and law and within the framework of political dialogue."

The armed conflict in Syria has been going on for over a decade. At the end of 2017, victory over IS in Syria and Iraq was declared. In some areas of the countries, the clearing out of militants continues. At the moment, however, a political settlement, the restoration of Syria, as well as the return of refugees, are all in the foreground.