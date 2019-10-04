UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Police Open Fire On Demonstrators Near Tahrir Square In Downtown Baghdad - Reports

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 04:45 PM

Iraqi Police Open Fire on Demonstrators Near Tahrir Square in Downtown Baghdad - Reports

Iraqi police officers used lethal force against a small group of protesters near Tahrir square in Baghdad amid the anti-government protests that are sweeping the country, media reported on Friday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Iraqi police officers used lethal force against a small group of protesters near Tahrir square in Baghdad amid the anti-government protests that are sweeping the country, media reported on Friday.

The demonstrations in Baghdad and several other areas in central and southern Iraq began on Tuesday, with the protesters demanding economic reforms and an end to corruption. The rallies turned violent as law enforcement officers attempted to suppress the crowds. Early on Thursday, a curfew was introduced in Baghdad and several other regions, but the move failed to de-escalate the violence. Over two dozen people have been killed, including both protesters and law enforcement personnel.

According to the Shafaq news agency, apart from Tahrir square, the majority of the capital's districts had been quiet since morning.

The media also reported that the security forces were dispersed throughout the city's main squares and streets, and that another mass protest was set to take place later in the day.

In his televised message, Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi announced the creation of a committee to release previously detained protesters and said that all who had died in the protests would be considered "martyrs." He also promised to introduce payments to low-income families.�

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Protest Police Iraq Died Baghdad Media All From

Recent Stories

Teachers are the foundation of society, says Hessa ..

8 seconds ago

Int'l Committee of Red Cross Calls for Restraint a ..

21 seconds ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry welcomes Pri ..

23 seconds ago

Ch Sarwar Media Talk and address to seminar on Wor ..

24 seconds ago

Punjab okays uplift Scheme in its Provincial Devel ..

26 seconds ago

China's ports see handling capacity rise in August ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.