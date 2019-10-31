Iraqi President Agrees to Hold Early Elections in Response to Protests

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Iraqi President Barham Salih on Thursday called for a new election law and stressed that he would approve early elections in response to nationwide anti-government protests once the new legislation is in force.

"I, as the president of the republic, confirm that I will agree to early elections once a new election law is enacted and a new election commission is formed," Salih said at a press conference broadcast by Arabic television channels.

Nationwide protests in Iraq started in early October, a year after the current government took office following the May elections. People demand the ouster of the cabinet, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption. Rallies quickly turned violent, leaving dozens of people killed and hundreds more injured.