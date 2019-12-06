UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi President Approves Law On Prohibition Of Privileges For State Officials - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 12:20 AM

Iraqi President Approves Law on Prohibition of Privileges for State Officials - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Iraqi President Barham Salih approved the law on the abolition of privileges for state officials on Thursday, media reported.

According to Iraq's Al-Sumaria broadcaster, the law prohibits the allocation of funds for the treatment of officials in state institutions and rental housing for officials living in the province of Baghdad.

Additionally, more than five cars can not be given to the president, to the head of parliament or to the head of the council of ministers. For their deputies, the number of cars is limited to four.

Since October, Iraq has been gripped by nationwide anti-government protests, with thousands demanding the government's dismissal, an end to corruption and economic reforms. The unrest has reportedly left over 400 people killed and thousands more injured in clashes with armed forces.

Related Topics

Injured Corruption Parliament Iraq Baghdad October Media Government Housing

Recent Stories

Minister announces to establish 500-bed hospital i ..

11 minutes ago

New Round of Russia-Ukraine-EU Gas Talks May Take ..

12 minutes ago

Paris police use tear gas to disperse rioters at s ..

12 minutes ago

UN appeals for aid to help millions of Zimbabweans ..

12 minutes ago

US Accusations of Russian Government Ties to Alleg ..

12 minutes ago

Israel and Czech Republic sign $125 mn missile def ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.