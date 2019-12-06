Iraqi President Approves Law on Prohibition of Privileges for State Officials - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Iraqi President Barham Salih approved the law on the abolition of privileges for state officials on Thursday, media reported.

According to Iraq's Al-Sumaria broadcaster, the law prohibits the allocation of funds for the treatment of officials in state institutions and rental housing for officials living in the province of Baghdad.

Additionally, more than five cars can not be given to the president, to the head of parliament or to the head of the council of ministers. For their deputies, the number of cars is limited to four.

Since October, Iraq has been gripped by nationwide anti-government protests, with thousands demanding the government's dismissal, an end to corruption and economic reforms. The unrest has reportedly left over 400 people killed and thousands more injured in clashes with armed forces.