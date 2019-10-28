Iraqi President Barham Salih Concerned Over Possible Ethnic Cleansing During Turkish Operation in Syria

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Iraqi President Barham Salih has expressed concern about a possibility of ethnic cleansing during the Turkish operation against Kurdish militia in northern Syria.

"I'm worried about ethnic cleansing. And this has been the history, tragic history of the Kurdish people and this [is] dangerous and tragic. The humanitarian cost is just awful," Salih told the Axios portal in an interview released on Monday.

The interview was recorded last Monday, when the Turkish operation was put on hold after the US-Turkey arrangement of a 120-hour ceasefire.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, signed a memorandum on joint actions toward settling the situation in northeast Syria. Following the agreement, Ankara announced wrapping up the large-scale offensive.

Salih, the former head of Iraqi Kurdistan, is one of the most influential Kurdish figures in the world, known as a pro-US leader.

According to the politician, the US troops withdrawal from northern Syria could lead to re-emergence of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, also known as ISIS, banned in Russia).

"We have had serious conversations about this with senior American officials. And I've been very clear. I don't mince my words. The military defeat of ISIS is an important victory, but not incomplete [sic] and precarious too as well. It can easily unravel. And this is what I'm worried about," he stressed.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump announced having hunted down IS leader Abu Bakr Baghdadi in Syria's Idlib and thanked Russia, Iraq, Syria and Turkey for their assistance in the course of the operation. The Russian Defense Ministry said that it possessed no reliable data about the US operation and had reasons to question the credibility of the announcement.