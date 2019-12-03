UrduPoint.com
Iraqi President Barham Salih To Start First Consultations On New Prime Minister On Tuesday - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 seconds ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 04:41 PM

Iraqi President Barham Salih will start the first round of negotiations with the country's political blocs to nominate a new head of government after former Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi announced his resignation, media reported, citing an official source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Iraqi President Barham Salih will start the first round of negotiations with the country's political blocs to nominate a new head of government after former Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi announced his resignation, media reported, citing an official source.

On December 1, the Iraqi parliament voted to approve Abdul Mahdi's resignation, a day after he submitted the official request against the backdrop of the ongoing crisis across the country.

"Iraq's President Barham Salih will begin on Tuesday the first consultations with the blocs and political leaders, which have already launched talks within the coalition, to nominate a new head of government," the source was quoted by Iraq's Al-Sumaria broadcaster.

The source stressed that this task was no less difficult than "persuading the streets to end demonstrations."

Since October, Iraq has been gripped the nationwide anti-government protests, with thousands demanding the government dismissal, an end to corruption and economic reforms. The unrest left reportedly over 400 people killed and thousands more injured in clashes with armed forces.

