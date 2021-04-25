UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi President Blames Deadly Hospital Fire On Corruption, Mismanagement

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 06:40 PM

Iraqi President Blames Deadly Hospital Fire on Corruption, Mismanagement

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) Iraqi President Barham Salih on Sunday blamed a deadly fire at a COVID-19 hospital in Baghdad on corruption and mismanagement that he said had eroded state institutions.

A blaze ripped through the Ibn al-Khatib hospital overnight after an oxygen cylinder blew up. The Interior Ministry said that at least 82 people died and 110 others were injured.

"The tragedy at Ibn al-Khatib hospital is a wound for the entire nation. It is a result of erosion of state institutions by corruption and mismanagement," the president tweeted.

He promised to hold those responsible to account and conduct a comprehensive review of public institutions to make sure that such disasters would not happen again.

Health Minister Hassan al-Tamimi and Governor of Baghdad Mohammed Jaber al-Atta have been reportedly suspended.

Related Topics

Injured Corruption Fire Interior Ministry Governor Died Baghdad Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE hosts competitiveness, leadership training for ..

44 minutes ago

China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, all from over ..

44 minutes ago

&#039;Miral&#039; embarks on digital transformatio ..

44 minutes ago

Dubai records 4,643 sales transactions worth AED 1 ..

59 minutes ago

UAE supports efforts to reduce global malaria inci ..

59 minutes ago

Wizz Air launches its chatbot Amelia

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.