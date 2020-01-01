Iraqi President Condemns Attack on US Embassy in Baghdad - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) Iraqi President Barham Salih has condemned the recent attack of pro-Iranian protesters on the US embassy in Baghdad adding that it was first of all the attack on Iraq's sovereignty, media reported.

According to Al Arabiya broadcaster, the head of state recalled that this attack is a flagrant violation of international agreements binding to the Iraqi government.

Iraqi protesters on Tuesday stormed the US embassy in Baghdad and torched its outer fence in protest against recent US airstrikes that targeted the Kata'ib Hezbollah Shiite militia in Iraq and Syria.

The protests come after the Pentagon on Sunday said it carried out "defensive strikes" against five Kata'ib Hezbollah facilities in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for the Iranian-backed group's attack on a US base near the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk that left one US defense contractor dead and four US soldiers wounded on Friday.

US President Donald Trump has said that the US Embassy in Iraq was safe despite being attacked by pro-Iranian protesters and warned that Tehran would be held fully responsible for any damage caused to any US facilities.