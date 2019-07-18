Iraqi President Expresses Condolences to Turkish Counterpart Over Diplomat Death in Erbil

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Iraqi President Barham Salih expressed on Thursday condolences to his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, over the killing of a Turkish diplomat in the Iraqi city of Erbil, the Turkish presidential press service said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

On Wednesday, Turkish media reported about an armed attack on a restaurant in Erbil, where employees of the Turkish consulate were dining. An Iraqi security source told Sputnik that the deputy consul general of Turkey in Erbil had been killed. The Turkish Foreign Ministry later confirmed the death of one of the employees of the consulate general.

The attack also left two Iraqi citizens dead.

"Iraqi President Barham Salih phoned our President Tayyip Erdogan and expressed condolences over the death over the Turkish diplomat in Erbil during yesterday's attack," the statement said.

During the conversation the parties also discussed issues related to bilateral relations.

Ankara is conducting operations in northern Iraq to fight the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which is outlawed in Turkey.