Iraqi President Hopes to Cooperate With Biden to De-escalate Tensions in Middle East

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Iraqi President Barham Salih expressed a hope that the country would engage in constructive cooperation with the administration of new US President Joe Biden to de-escalate tensions in the middle East.

On Wednesday, Biden was sworn-in as the 46th president of the United States.

In his inauguration speech, the new president vowed to focus on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, racial inequality as well as developing the health care system and economy.

"[We want to] jointly cooperate on de-escalating the tensions in the Middle East as well as paving the path to the more prosperous Iraq and Middle East, based on the mutual respect as well as the values of freedom and democracy," Salih said in a telegram to Biden on late Wednesday.

The Iraqi leader added that the country wanted to develop relations with the United States to boost the fight against terrorism and extremism.