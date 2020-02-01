Iraqi President Names Mohammed Allawi as New Prime Minister - Reports

(@imziishan)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) Former Iraqi Communications Minister Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi was appointed on Saturday as the country's new prime minister, the Iraqi news Agency reported.

According to the media outlet, Iraqi President Barham Salih appointed Allawi to form a new government amid the ongoing protests in the country.

The nationwide protests started in October 2019, with the participants demanding the government's resignation, an end to corruption and an improvement to the quality of life in the country. The demonstrations and the ensuing civil unrest have led to the deaths of more than 600 people, according to official estimates.

On December 24, the Iraqi parliament voted in favor of a new election law, which protesters demanded for several months.