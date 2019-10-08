UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi President Proposes Measures To Appease Protesters Amid Violent Rallies

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 10:40 PM

Iraqi President Proposes Measures to Appease Protesters Amid Violent Rallies

Iraqi President Barham Salih presented to the public on Tuesday a set of measures aimed at meeting the demands of demonstrators who are rallying in the capital of Baghdad and several other regions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Iraqi President Barham Salih presented to the public on Tuesday a set of measures aimed at meeting the demands of demonstrators who are rallying in the capital of Baghdad and several other regions.

"First, institute a judicial investigation into the causes of the violence of the past few days. Second, we will support the formation of a committee (to combat corruption) composed of independent experts. Third, begin a comprehensive, frank and constructive political dialogue to form a national parliamentary bloc to support reforms, including the recommendation of the proposed committee," Salih said in a video address, published on the government's Twitter.

The government itself will "undergo a far-reaching ministerial reshuffle to improve its performance, "implement measures to improve the housing sector, and review the electoral law of the Council of Representatives "to restore confidence in the electoral process and encourage citizen participation," the president said.

The cabinet discussed these measures during its regular session earlier in the day.

Iraq has been facing rallies since last week, with protesters demanding economic reforms, an end to corruption and the dismissal of the government. Over a hundred people have been killed in the protests so far.

Related Topics

Corruption Twitter Baghdad Government Cabinet Housing

Recent Stories

Govt finalizes restructuring plan for Radio Pakist ..

2 minutes ago

S.Korea, Russia Plan to Set Up Air Force Communica ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Sends Expert Answers to WADA Questions on M ..

2 minutes ago

Russia-EU Trade Down 7% Year-on-Year to $180Bln in ..

2 minutes ago

NADRA assures to expedite provision of POCs to ove ..

2 minutes ago

Indian Defense Minister Receives First Rafael Jet ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.