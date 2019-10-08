Iraqi President Proposes Measures to Appease Protesters Amid Violent Rallies

Iraqi President Barham Salih presented to the public on Tuesday a set of measures aimed at meeting the demands of demonstrators who are rallying in the capital of Baghdad and several other regions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Iraqi President Barham Salih presented to the public on Tuesday a set of measures aimed at meeting the demands of demonstrators who are rallying in the capital of Baghdad and several other regions.

"First, institute a judicial investigation into the causes of the violence of the past few days. Second, we will support the formation of a committee (to combat corruption) composed of independent experts. Third, begin a comprehensive, frank and constructive political dialogue to form a national parliamentary bloc to support reforms, including the recommendation of the proposed committee," Salih said in a video address, published on the government's Twitter.

The government itself will "undergo a far-reaching ministerial reshuffle to improve its performance, "implement measures to improve the housing sector, and review the electoral law of the Council of Representatives "to restore confidence in the electoral process and encourage citizen participation," the president said.

The cabinet discussed these measures during its regular session earlier in the day.

Iraq has been facing rallies since last week, with protesters demanding economic reforms, an end to corruption and the dismissal of the government. Over a hundred people have been killed in the protests so far.