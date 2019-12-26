UrduPoint.com
Iraqi President Saleh Submits Letter Of Resignation To Parliament

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 06:40 PM

Iraqi President Saleh Submits Letter of Resignation to Parliament

Iraqi President Barham Saleh on Thursday submitted a letter of resignation to the parliament after refusing to nominate the city of Basra's governor, Asaad al-Idani, to the head the government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Iraqi President Barham Saleh on Thursday submitted a letter of resignation to the parliament after refusing to nominate the city of Basra's governor, Asaad al-Idani, to the head the government.

"I expressed to the parliament members my willingness to resign from the president's post and they will make a decision, which they consider appropriate, as the nation's representatives," Saleh said in a statement.

In the statement, Saleh expressed his opposition to al-Idani's candidacy to the prime minister's office.

