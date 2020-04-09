UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi President Salih Appoints Intelligence Service Head Kadhemi Prime Minister - State TV

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 03:26 PM

Iraqi President Salih Appoints Intelligence Service Head Kadhemi Prime Minister - State TV

Iraqi President Barham Salih has appointed a chief of intelligence service, Mustafa al-Kadhemi, as the country's prime minister, as his predecessor, Adnan Zurfi, failed to form the government, the state-run TV channel reported on Thursday

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Iraqi President Barham Salih has appointed a chief of intelligence service, Mustafa al-Kadhemi, as the country's prime minister, as his predecessor, Adnan Zurfi, failed to form the government, the state-run tv channel reported on Thursday.

Al-Kadhemi is now tasked with forming the government.

Earlier in the day, Zurfi offered apologies that he was not able to form a new government, and also stressed the importance of preserving Iraq united.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Iraq TV Government

Recent Stories

Coronavirus cases in Philippines exceed 4,000

28 minutes ago

Dist peace Committee meeting held in Khanewal

2 minutes ago

42 centres established for transferring cash to lo ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan visits Quarantine Center ..

2 minutes ago

German state halts corona aid payments over fake w ..

53 minutes ago

Russia Health Ministry Recommends 6 Drugs Against ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.