Iraqi President Salih Appoints Intelligence Service Head Kadhemi Prime Minister - State TV
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 03:26 PM
Iraqi President Barham Salih has appointed a chief of intelligence service, Mustafa al-Kadhemi, as the country's prime minister, as his predecessor, Adnan Zurfi, failed to form the government, the state-run TV channel reported on Thursday
Al-Kadhemi is now tasked with forming the government.
Earlier in the day, Zurfi offered apologies that he was not able to form a new government, and also stressed the importance of preserving Iraq united.