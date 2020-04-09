Iraqi President Salih Appoints Intelligence Service Head Kadhemi Prime Minister - State TV

Iraqi President Barham Salih has appointed a chief of intelligence service, Mustafa al-Kadhemi, as the country's prime minister, as his predecessor, Adnan Zurfi, failed to form the government, the state-run TV channel reported on Thursday

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Iraqi President Barham Salih has appointed a chief of intelligence service, Mustafa al-Kadhemi, as the country's prime minister, as his predecessor, Adnan Zurfi, failed to form the government, the state-run tv channel reported on Thursday.

Al-Kadhemi is now tasked with forming the government.

Earlier in the day, Zurfi offered apologies that he was not able to form a new government, and also stressed the importance of preserving Iraq united.