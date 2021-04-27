Iraqi President Salih Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Media Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Iraqi President Barham Salih has received a dose of the coronavirus vaccine, his media office said on Tuesday, without revealing the name of the vaccine.

"On Monday night, the President of the Republic of Iraq, Barham Salih received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine," the office wrote on a Telegram channel.

The president has applauded efforts of the country's medical staff in saving people's lives and preventing the spread of the infection.

As of Tuesday, Iraq's health authorities have recorded over 1 million cases of the COVID-19, including 15,303 fatalities.

Among vaccines authorized for emergency use in Iraq are the one from Chinese company Sinopharm, as well as AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech and Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.