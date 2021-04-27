UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi President Salih Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Media Office

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Iraqi President Salih Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Media Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Iraqi President Barham Salih has received a dose of the coronavirus vaccine, his media office said on Tuesday, without revealing the name of the vaccine.

"On Monday night, the President of the Republic of Iraq, Barham Salih received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine," the office wrote on a Telegram channel.

The president has applauded efforts of the country's medical staff in saving people's lives and preventing the spread of the infection.

As of Tuesday, Iraq's health authorities have recorded over 1 million cases of the COVID-19, including 15,303 fatalities.

Among vaccines authorized for emergency use in Iraq are the one from Chinese company Sinopharm, as well as AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech and Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

Related Topics

Russia China Iraq Company Media From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President urges CII to play role for women’s rig ..

7 minutes ago

UAE to host Asian Boxing Championship in solidarit ..

40 minutes ago

Aamir Liaqat Hussain denies his third marriage, sa ..

42 minutes ago

Gold prices on Tuesday

11 minutes ago

Swat admin clears Sangota Road of speed breakers

11 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.