Iraqi President Says Prime Minister Mahdi Agrees To Resign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 08:49 PM

Iraqi President Says Prime Minister Mahdi Agrees to Resign

Iraqi President Bahram Salih said Thursday that Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has agreed to resign amid nationwide anti-government protests in the country, Al-Sumaria television reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Iraqi President Bahram Salih said Thursday that Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has agreed to resign amid nationwide anti-government protests in the country, Al-Sumaria television reported.

"Abdul Mahdi has agreed to resign," Al-Sumaria said, citing the country's president.

Nationwide protests in Iraq started in early October, a year after the current government took office following the May elections. People demand the ouster of the cabinet, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption. Rallies quickly turned violent, leaving dozens of people killed and hundreds more injured.

