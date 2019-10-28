UrduPoint.com
Iraqi President Says US Reliability As Ally In Question After US Pullout From Syrian North

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 11:49 AM

Iraqi President Barham Salih has said that US credibility as an ally for the regional countries has been questioned after the US troops withdrew from northeastern Syria to pave the way for the Turkish military operation in the area

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Iraqi President Barham Salih has said that US credibility as an ally for the regional countries has been questioned after the US troops withdrew from northeastern Syria to pave the way for the Turkish military operation in the area.

The US troops left northern Syrian territories for Iraq after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in the area on October 9. The offensive is a part of Ankara's goal to clear its Syria-facing border area of the Kurdish units, which are viewed by Ankara as terrorist groups. The US personnel was temporarily relocated to western Iraq.

"The staying power of the United States is being questioned in a very, very serious way. And allies of the United States are worried about the dependability of the United States," Salih told the Axios media outlet in an interview released on Monday.

Salih, who is the former leader of Iraqi Kurdistan, expressed concern over US withdrawal from Syria, as it left Kurds without protection and also could result in resurgence of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) in the region.

The interview was recorded last Monday.�

