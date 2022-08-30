UrduPoint.com

Iraqi President Sees Snap Parliamentary Elections As Way Out Of Crisis

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2022 | 11:47 PM

Holding early parliamentary elections will be a way out of the political crisis in Iraq, President Barham Salih said in a televised address to the nation

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) Holding early parliamentary elections will be a way out of the political crisis in Iraq, President Barham Salih said in a televised address to the nation.

Clashes erupted in Baghdad and other provinces on Monday after Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr announced his party's renunciation of political activity and the curtailment of the work of his party's offices due to the inability to resolve political differences with the government on calling early parliamentary elections and the inability to form a broad coalition in parliament after his faction won elections last fall.

According to the latest data from Iraqi doctors, the death toll during the clashes reached 30, more than 700 people were injured, including 110 security personnel.

"The holding of new snap elections (to the parliament) in accordance with the national understanding is a way out of the suffocating crisis in the country," Salih said.

On Tuesday, the situation in Baghdad began to return to normal after a speech by al-Sadr, who called on his supporters to leave the government's "Green Zone" in the center of Baghdad and stop armed confrontation with security forces and Shiite militias that joined them.

