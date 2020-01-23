UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi President, Stoltenberg Discuss Foreign Troops Pullout From Country - Salih's Office

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 10:32 PM

Iraqi President Barham Salih discussed the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, Salih's office has said

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) Iraqi President Barham Salih discussed the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, Salih's office has said.

"President Salih ... discussed with NATO secretary general the Iraqi parliament's decision about foreign troops pullout from Iraq. The sides confirmed the need to respect Iraq's sovereignty and independent decisions, they discussed the security situation and the need to eradicate terrorism," the Iraqi presidential office said in a statement.

Stoltenberg confirmed, during his conversation with Salih, that NATO's advisory mission in Iraq continued providing support to the Iraqi armed forces, according to the statement.

The Iraqi parliament voted on January 5 to expel all foreign forces from the country and also raised the voice for ceasing cooperation with the international coalition. This came as a response to Washington's operation, in which Abu Mahdi Muhandis, the deputy commander of the Iraqi Shia militia, and Qasem Soleimani, an Iranian top general both allegedly involved in the attack on the US embassy in Baghdad on December 31 were killed. Washington has threatened it will impose sanctions on Iraq if the US forces are expelled. Meanwhile, when Salih met with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, the latter reiterated Washington's support for stability in Iraq.

