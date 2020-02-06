Iraqi President to Visit Russia After Government Forms at Home - Ambassador in Moscow

Iraqi President Barham Salih will visit Moscow as soon as a new government has been formed in Iraq, the country's ambassador to Russia, Abdulrahman Hamid Mohammed Al-Hussaini, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Iraqi President Barham Salih will visit Moscow as soon as a new government has been formed in Iraq, the country's ambassador to Russia, Abdulrahman Hamid Mohammed Al-Hussaini, said Thursday.

"As for the visit of the Iraqi president, it was postponed. Yesterday, I spoke to Mr [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and said that Mr President will be able to come as soon as a new government has been formed in Iraq," Al-Hussaini said at a meeting at the upper chamber of the Russian parliament.