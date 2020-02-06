UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi President To Visit Russia After Government Forms At Home - Ambassador In Moscow

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 04:17 PM

Iraqi President to Visit Russia After Government Forms at Home - Ambassador in Moscow

Iraqi President Barham Salih will visit Moscow as soon as a new government has been formed in Iraq, the country's ambassador to Russia, Abdulrahman Hamid Mohammed Al-Hussaini, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Iraqi President Barham Salih will visit Moscow as soon as a new government has been formed in Iraq, the country's ambassador to Russia, Abdulrahman Hamid Mohammed Al-Hussaini, said Thursday.

"As for the visit of the Iraqi president, it was postponed. Yesterday, I spoke to Mr [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and said that Mr President will be able to come as soon as a new government has been formed in Iraq," Al-Hussaini said at a meeting at the upper chamber of the Russian parliament.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Parliament Iraq Visit Vladimir Putin Chamber Government

Recent Stories

11 killed, 1005 injured in 892 accidents in Punjab ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister warns Modi any further misadventure ..

4 minutes ago

World Pulses Day to be marked on Feb 10

4 minutes ago

Clashes kill 6 during protests in Iraq's holy city ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab Safe City Authority teams dispatched for se ..

4 minutes ago

PM says Kashmir will be free soon

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.