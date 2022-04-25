UrduPoint.com

Iraqi Presidential Election, Gov't Formation At Standstill - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2022 | 08:08 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) The process of electing a new Iraqi president and forming the country's government has come to a standstill, from which there is currently no way out, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Monday.

"The political stalemate around the presidential election and the formation of the government will continue, there are no solutions now," Hussein told Al-Jazeera.

Iraq held the early parliamentary elections the first since 2003 on October 10, 2021. The new parliament failed three times to elect a president, who would give the largest coalition a mandate to form the government, due to the lack of a quorum. The last parliamentary session on the presidential election, which took place on March 30, did not set a new voting date.

The list of presidential candidates consists of 40 people, including the current leader, Barham Salih, and Rebar Khalid, the candidate from the recently formed National Salvation coalition.

Khalid has been heading the Interior Ministry of Iraqi Kurdistan since 2019.

Under Iraqi law, the parliament needs a two-thirds majority to elect a head of state.

In accordance with the practice introduced after the US military invasion of Iraq in 2003, a representative of the Kurdish community becomes president. The presidential term lasts four years. The constitution allows for a maximum of two consecutive terms. The powers of a head of state expire with the end of the parliament's term. At the same time, a president continues to fulfill his duties until the election of a new leader, which must take place within 30 days after the first meeting of a new parliament.

