Iraqi Prime Minister Accepts Invitation to Visit Russia - Russian Ambassador

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani has accepted the invitation to visit Russia, the exact dates are yet to be determined, Russian Ambassador in Baghdad Elbrus Kutrashev told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The invitation to the prime minister of Iraq to visit Moscow was sent some time ago, and it was accepted. It remains only to determine the date. We asked the friendly Iraqi side to determine a suitable date for the prime minister, and after that the Russian side will choose a suitable date," Kutrashev said.