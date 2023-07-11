Open Menu

Iraqi Prime Minister Accepts Invitation To Visit Russia - Russian Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Iraqi Prime Minister Accepts Invitation to Visit Russia - Russian Ambassador

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani has accepted the invitation to visit Russia, the exact dates are yet to be determined, Russian Ambassador in Baghdad Elbrus Kutrashev told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The invitation to the prime minister of Iraq to visit Moscow was sent some time ago, and it was accepted. It remains only to determine the date. We asked the friendly Iraqi side to determine a suitable date for the prime minister, and after that the Russian side will choose a suitable date," Kutrashev said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Iraq Visit Baghdad

Recent Stories

185 competitors to participate in UAE Muay Thai Op ..

185 competitors to participate in UAE Muay Thai Open Championships

7 minutes ago
 Private establishments subject to Emiratisation ta ..

Private establishments subject to Emiratisation targets to be expanded in 2024 a ..

52 minutes ago
 Journalist loses job with PTV for asking critical ..

Journalist loses job with PTV for asking critical question to PM

2 hours ago
 Pervaiz Elahi gets bail in money laundering case

Pervaiz Elahi gets bail in money laundering case

2 hours ago
 Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent ac ..

Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent acceleration programmes

2 hours ago
 MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO ..

MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO hangar at Dubai South

2 hours ago
SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government ..

SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government department fees

2 hours ago
 PM inaugurates first phase of FATA University in P ..

PM inaugurates first phase of FATA University in Peshawar

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs honors distinguished clients in mont ..

Dubai Customs honors distinguished clients in monthly ceremony

3 hours ago
 All New vivo Y36 Launched in Pakistan with Impecca ..

All New vivo Y36 Launched in Pakistan with Impeccable Performance and Cool Desig ..

3 hours ago
 Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 yea ..

Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 years dedicated service to her

3 hours ago
 PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring T ..

PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring Toshakhana case valid against I ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World