Iraqi Prime Minister Agrees to Open Al Qaim Crossing at Syrian Border on Monday - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Iraq's Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi has authorized the opening of the major Al Qaim crossing at the Syrian border on Monday, a representative of the Iraqi border crossing authority said on Saturday.

"Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi agreed to open Al Qaim checkpoint at the Syrian border on Monday, September 30," Alaeddin Qaisi said, as quoted by Alsumaria broadcaster.

There are currently three crossings at the Iraqi-Syrian border. Al Qaim, which is also referred to as Al Bukamal, is located in the Deir ez-Zor province controlled by the Syrian government forces from the Syrian side of the border. Rabia, also referred to as Al-Yarubiyah, is located in Syria's Al Hasakah province controlled by Kurdish-led forces.

At Tanf crossing is located in the area controlled by the US forces in Syria.

Crossings at the Iraq-Syrian border have not been fully operational since 2014 when the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) captured vast territories of both countries. However, since then, both Syria and Iraq have regained most of their territories from terrorists.

In November 2018, Syrian Transport Minister Ali Hammoud told Sputnik Damascus was ready to open crossings at the Iraqi border and saw no threats to security. Hammoud then said Syria was expecting Iraq to settle some logistics issues for this.