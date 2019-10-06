UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Prime Minister Agrees To Reshuffle Government Amid Protests - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 05:10 PM

Iraqi Prime Minister Agrees to Reshuffle Government Amid Protests - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi agreed with his aides' plan to reshuffle cabinet amid ongoing anti-government protests in the country, Al-Sumaria broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing a source.

"Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi agreed to embark on a plan led by some of his assistants. The plan includes extensive reshuffles in the government," the source said.

The source emphasized that this plan also included the formation of a broad-based Supreme Court that would specialize in corruption cases and re-investigate all previous corruption cases submitted to the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council.

The plan also provides for the creation of a national program to combat poverty and unemployment, which will consist of several stages, the source added.

Iraq has been facing the protests since Tuesday. The protests have turned violent as the security forces used live ammunition, water cannons and tear gas to disperse demonstrators. The protesters call for the government to be dismissed. Moreover, they demand jobs, economic reforms and fight against corruption. Not a single party or political leader claimed to be behind these protests. According to human rights activists, more than 100 people were killed in clashes with security forces and about 4,000 people were injured over this period.

