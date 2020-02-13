UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 02:02 PM

Iraqi Prime Minister Allawi to Announce New Cabinet on Sunday - Parliament Member

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi will officially announce the composition of the new government on Sunday, senior Iraqi lawmaker Mohammed al-Khalidi told the National Iraqi news Agency on Thursday.

"The prime minister's cabinet is ready. Allawi will announce it officially on Sunday," al-Khalidi said.

The lawmaker added that Allawi would inform President Barham Salih and former Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on the matter and ask the parliament to hold an emergency meeting to vote on the candidates to form the cabinet.

On Wednesday, the chairman of the Iraqi National Project party, Jamal al-Dhari, said at a press conference held in Moscow that Allawi must present the list of the new cabinet members during the next two weeks.

In early February, Salih appointed Allawi to form a new government amid the ongoing protests in the country.

