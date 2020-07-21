UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Prime Minister Arrives In Tehran To Meet With Iranian Officials - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 02:20 PM

Iraqi Prime Minister Arrives in Tehran to Meet With Iranian Officials - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has arrived in Tehran on Tuesday for his first foreign visit in the new capacity to hold talks with Iranian officials, Iran's Press tv broadcaster reported.

Al-Kadhimi's visit is taking place at the invitation of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Prior to this, Al-Kadhimi met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Baghdad.

The top Iraqi official was expected to travel first to Saudi Arabia, Tehran's major regional rival, but the visit was eventually postponed due to the hospitalization of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

