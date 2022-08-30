MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said on Tuesday that influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr's call to end the violence is the "highest form of patriotism."

Earlier in the day, al-Sadr asked the Iraqi nation for forgiveness and called on his followers to leave the Green Zone in Baghdad.

"Muqtada al-Sadr's call for an end to the violence represents the highest form of patriotism and a desire to save the Iraqis," the prime minister tweeted.