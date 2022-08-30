UrduPoint.com

Iraqi Prime Minister Calls Al-Sadr's Call To End Violence 'Highest Form Of Patriotism'

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Iraqi Prime Minister Calls Al-Sadr's Call to End Violence 'Highest Form of Patriotism'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said on Tuesday that influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr's call to end the violence is the "highest form of patriotism."

Earlier in the day, al-Sadr asked the Iraqi nation for forgiveness and called on his followers to leave the Green Zone in Baghdad.

"Muqtada al-Sadr's call for an end to the violence represents the highest form of patriotism and a desire to save the Iraqis," the prime minister tweeted.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Baghdad

Recent Stories

PM thanks Chinese president, premier for extending ..

PM thanks Chinese president, premier for extending financial assistance to flood ..

36 minutes ago
 PCB optimistic Shaheen will regain his complete fi ..

PCB optimistic Shaheen will regain his complete fitness before T20 World Cup

2 hours ago
 Daska by-poll rigging case:Firdous excuses herself ..

Daska by-poll rigging case:Firdous excuses herself from appearance before ECP

3 hours ago
 Abduction of 11 years old girl: Hanjarwal police ..

Abduction of 11 years old girl: Hanjarwal police directed to recover victim til ..

3 hours ago
 COAS to visit flood affectees areas in Swat

COAS to visit flood affectees areas in Swat

4 hours ago
 '2022 Pakistan Floods Response Plan’ being launc ..

'2022 Pakistan Floods Response Plan’ being launched today

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.