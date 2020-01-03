Iraqi Prime Minister Condemns Killing of Soleimani by US Airstrike

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Iraqi caretaker prime minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Friday condemned US airstrike on the outskirts of Bahgdad that killed Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani.

The Pentagon earlier confirmed that Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis along with 10 other people were killed on Friday morning in the airstrike that was authorized by US President Donald Trump.

"We strongly condemn the actions of the American administration in the murder of Soleimani and Muhandis ... Such operations aimed at eliminating commanders from Iraq and other fraternal nations are a gross violation of Iraqi sovereignty," Mahdi said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.