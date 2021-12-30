UrduPoint.com

Iraqi Prime Minister Confirms Complete Pull Out Of Int'l Troops From Country

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2021 | 01:20 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said on Wednesday that the military contingent of the US-led international coalition has completely withdrawn from the country, and that Iraqi forces are capable of countering terrorism on their own.

"The Coalition have fully completed their combat role after transfer of personnel and material outside Iraq. Going forward, their role will be to advise and assist our security forces per the outcome of the Strategic Dialogue," Al-Kadhimi wrote on Twitter.

The official thanked the coalition and added that the Iraqi armed forces are ready to protect the people against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

On December 22, spokesman for Iraq's Joint Operations Command Tahsin al-Khafaji said that combat units of the international coalition had left the country except for military advisers who stayed in Iraq. The withdrawal of troops was completed ahead of the December 31 deadline.

In late August, US President Joe Biden said that after December 31, American troops will switch to training Iraqi forces and assisting them in fighting what remains of the Islamic State.

