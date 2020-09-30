UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Prime Minister Confirms US May Close Embassy If Shelling Continues

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 02:30 AM

Iraqi Prime Minister Confirms US May Close Embassy If Shelling Continues

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020)   Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi officially announced the intention of a number of countries, primarily the United States, to close their embassies in Baghdad in case shelling of diplomatic missions continued.

Earlier, Al-Kadhimi ordered an immediate investigation into a missile attack on Baghdad airport, which claimed the lives of at least five citizens.

"Rocket attacks continue, the last one happened yesterday, which killed five people, including children. These attacks forced a number of organizations and diplomatic missions to think about closing embassies, primarily the United States, and the European Union is discussing this issue," the prime minister said at a cabinet meeting.

"If security is not ensured in the region, they cannot work in Iraq," Al-Kadhimi said.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Iraq European Union Baghdad United States Cabinet Airport

Recent Stories

Expats&#039; remittances amounted to AED79.6 bn in ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed condoles death of Amir of Kuwait

2 hours ago

Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah passes away leaving behin ..

2 hours ago

UAE chairs GCC-Russia meeting to foster cooperatio ..

3 hours ago

JPMorgan Chase fined $920 mn by US over market man ..

3 hours ago

CBUAE Governor chairs 75th GCC Committee of Moneta ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.