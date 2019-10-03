Iraqi Prime Minister Declares Curfew in Baghdad Amid Protests - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi announced a curfew across the capital of Baghdad beginning at 05:00 a.m. (02:00 GMT) on Thursday amid large anti-government protests that have rocked the city, local media reported.

The INA news agency reported, citing the prime minister's statement, that the curfew would be in force until further notice.

The protests have been underway in Baghdad and other areas in the south of Iraq since Tuesday. The demonstrators are calling for economic reforms and end to corruption.