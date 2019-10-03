UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Prime Minister Declares Curfew In Baghdad Amid Protests - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 03:50 AM

Iraqi Prime Minister Declares Curfew in Baghdad Amid Protests - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi announced a curfew across the capital of Baghdad beginning at 05:00 a.m. (02:00 GMT) on Thursday amid large anti-government protests that have rocked the city, local media reported.

The INA news agency reported, citing the prime minister's statement, that the curfew would be in force until further notice.

The protests have been underway in Baghdad and other areas in the south of Iraq since Tuesday. The demonstrators are calling for economic reforms and end to corruption.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Iraq Baghdad Media

Recent Stories

I have learned a lot about living in space: Hazza ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan to file review appeal on Reko Diq case: A ..

3 hours ago

Government to launch Ehsas Lungar at federal capit ..

4 hours ago

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Korean Embassy&#039;s cer ..

5 hours ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Croatian Consul-Gen ..

5 hours ago

Govt took difficult decisions to stable national e ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.