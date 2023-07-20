Iraqi Prime Minister Demands Swedish Ambassador Leave Country Over Quran Burning - Office

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani has demanded that the Swedish ambassador in Baghdad leave the country because of the Swedish government's repeated authorizations for the Quran burning, the Iraqi prime minister's office said on Thursday.

"Prime Minister Mr. Mohammed S.

Al-Sudani, directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to withdraw the Iraqi Chargé d'Affairs from the Embassy of the Republic of Iraq in Stockholm. His Excellency, also instructed the Swedish Ambassador in Baghdad to leave Iraqi territory. These actions were prompted by the Swedish government's repeated permission for the burning of the Holy Qur'an, insulting Islamic sanctities and the burning of the Iraqi flag," the prime minister's office wrote on social media.