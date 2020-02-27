UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Prime Minister-Designate Allawi Officially Requests To Give Up UK Citizenship

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 04:55 PM

Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi has requested that his UK citizenship be canceled due to his appointment to the post, which allows no foreign affiliation, in an official letter to UK Ambassador to Iraq Stephen Hickey

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi has requested that his UK citizenship be canceled due to his appointment to the post, which allows no foreign affiliation, in an official letter to UK Ambassador to Iraq Stephen Hickey.

"To His Excellency, UK Ambassador to Iraq, Mr. Stephen Hickey... I present you a request to renounce British citizenship, as I hold the post of prime minister of Iraq and it is necessary to refuse any other nationality. I ask you to take necessary measures on the matter," Allawi said in the letter.�

On Thursday, the Iraqi parliament will hold an extraordinary meeting to hold a vote of confidence in the government formed by Allawi.

Allawi, a former communications minister, was designated prime minister on February 1. His predecessor, Adel Abdul Mahdi, resigned in November in the wake of anti-government protests, with the participants demanding that the government at the time resign, better living conditions and an end to corruption. Mahdi remained in office in a caretaker capacity until a replacement was found.

Earlier in February, Allawi announced that he had formed the government free from the influence of political parties.

