UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Prime Minister-Designate Urges Confidence Vote In New Cabinet On February 24

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 12:20 AM

Iraqi Prime Minister-Designate Urges Confidence Vote in New Cabinet on February 24

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi announced on Wednesday that he had formed a government free of influence of political parties and urged the parliament to hold a vote of confidence in it on February 24.

In a televised address, Allawi said that he managed to form "the first independent cabinet in many decades without the participation of candidates from political parties." According to him, his team's competence will help to improve the situation in the country.

"I urge the parliament - its speaker and lawmakers - to convene an extraordinary meeting for a vote of confidence in the government on Monday, February 24," he stated.

Allawi promised that once his cabinet was approved, it would launch an investigation into the killings of protesters and security officials during the recent wave of unrest and would release "peaceful demonstrators.

" The government, he went on, will also take measures to hold free early elections.

"If this government is not approved, one should know that there are forces that are seeking to prolong the crisis ... and corruption," he warned.

Allawi, a former communications minister, was designated as prime minister on February 1. His predecessor, Adel Abdul Mahdi, resigned in November amid protests but remained in office in a caretaker capacity until the replacement was found.

The nationwide protests in Iraq started in October, with the participants demanding then-government's resignation, an end to corruption and an improvement to the quality of life in the country. The demonstrations and the ensuing civil unrest have led to the deaths of more than 600 people, according to official estimates. It has been the biggest protest wave in Iraq since the ouster of Saddam Hussein.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Protest Parliament Vote Iraq February October November From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Chairman Senate for enhancing parliamentary cooper ..

20 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Azam University among top Pakistani varsit ..

21 minutes ago

UAE's Nuclear Energy Push Will Not Lead to Develop ..

21 minutes ago

Seoul Court Extends Jail Term for Ex-President Lee ..

25 minutes ago

Mandatory replacement of tula with grams in UAE pe ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Tolerance Award rec ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.