Iraqi Prime Minister Discusses Possible Visit to Moscow With Russian Ambassador in Baghdad

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani met with Russian Ambassador Elbrus Kutrashev in Baghdad on Saturday to discuss regional security and the dates of his possible visit to Russia, the Iraqi government said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

"During the meeting, they discussed the relations between the two countries and the date when His Excellency may visit Russia," the government said.

Al Sudani confirmed Iraq's support in the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and elimination of its possible consequences, the statement also said.

The officials also stressed Iraq's "key role" in reconciling diverging points of view in the region toward common security and stability.