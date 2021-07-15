UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Prime Minister Discusses Troop Pullout, Future Cooperation With US Delegation

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 07:06 PM

Iraqi Prime Minister Discusses Troop Pullout, Future Cooperation With US Delegation

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and a US delegation led by Brett McGurk, White House coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, have discussed the future of bilateral cooperation after foreign troops leave the western Asian country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and a US delegation led by Brett McGurk, White House coordinator for the middle East and North Africa, have discussed the future of bilateral cooperation after foreign troops leave the western Asian country.

"During the meeting, [the sides] discussed coordination and cooperation in various areas, and preparations for the next round of strategic dialogue between Iraq and the United States of America, as well as the mechanisms for troop withdrawal from Iraq and the transition to a new phase of strategic cooperation," the office said on Thursday.

The sides also talked cooperation in economy, trade, culture, and healthcare, including the COVID-19 response.

In January 2020, Iraqi lawmakers voted to expel all foreign troops from the country, and revise cooperation with the US-led anti-terrorist coalition. The coalition has since handed over to Iraqi troops a range of military bases where American forces used to be stationed.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister White House Iraq United States Middle East January 2020 All From Asia

Recent Stories

Process of vaccine to be expedited in distt Shahee ..

1 minute ago

714,332 people vaccinated in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Director livestock asks cattle farmers to adopt pr ..

1 minute ago

Sputnik V Developers to Announce New Joint Trials ..

3 minutes ago

DC Kashmore assures people to resolve their issues ..

3 minutes ago

29 held, drugs, weapons seized

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.