Iraqi Prime Minister Discusses Troop Pullout, Future Cooperation With US Delegation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and a US delegation led by Brett McGurk, White House coordinator for the middle East and North Africa, have discussed the future of bilateral cooperation after foreign troops leave the western Asian country.

"During the meeting, [the sides] discussed coordination and cooperation in various areas, and preparations for the next round of strategic dialogue between Iraq and the United States of America, as well as the mechanisms for troop withdrawal from Iraq and the transition to a new phase of strategic cooperation," the office said on Thursday.

The sides also talked cooperation in economy, trade, culture, and healthcare, including the COVID-19 response.

In January 2020, Iraqi lawmakers voted to expel all foreign troops from the country, and revise cooperation with the US-led anti-terrorist coalition. The coalition has since handed over to Iraqi troops a range of military bases where American forces used to be stationed.