Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has discussed with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo the recent developments in Iraq in a phone conversation, Mahdi's press office said on Monday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has discussed with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo the recent developments in Iraq in a phone conversation, Mahdi's press office said on Monday.

"The prime minister reviewed the developments of the security situation and the return to normal life after lifting the curfew, and also confirmed the security forces' control to restore stability," the press office said in a statement.

According to Mahdi's press office, the Iraqi government "has put forward a package of reforms and measures, and it will continue to do more to meet citizens' demands."

According to the Al Arabiya broadcaster, Pompeo, in his turn, has assured Mahdi of Washington's support for the Iraqi government's efforts to enhance security in the country.

Iraq has been facing rallies since last week, with protesters demanding economic reforms, putting end to corruption and dismissing the government. As the protests have turned violent, with the security forces using live ammunition, water cannons and tear gas to disperse demonstrators, a curfew has been briefly introduced in Bahdad and several other regions in a bid to de-escalate the violence. However, it was lifted on Saturday.

According to human rights activists, more than 100 people were killed in clashes with security forces and about 4,000 people were injured over this period.