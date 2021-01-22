Iraqi Prime Minister Fires 4 Senior Security Officials Following Baghdad Terror Attacks

UrduPoint.com
Fri 22nd January 2021

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has dismissed four high-ranking security officials, including the country's Federal police head, following the twin terrorist attacks in the capital of Baghdad, Yehia Rasool, a spokesperson for the Iraqi commander-in-chief, said.

On Thursday morning, two suicide attackers staged explosions in the Bab Al Sharqi area of the Iraqi capital. After the incident, Rasool stated that the attackers were being pursued by the country's security forces when they detonated explosive devices. Some 32 people died and 110 more were injured, according a spokesperson of the Iraqi Health Ministry. The Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the bombing.

In addition, the director general of the interior ministry's intelligence and counter-terrorism department, Abdul Karim Abd Fadel, the federal police commander, Lt. Gen. Jaafar al-Battat, and the chief of the intelligence and security department of the Baghdad operational headquarters, Bassem Majeed, were fired against the backdrop of the twin blast.

The head of the Baghdad operational headquarters, Qais al-Muhammadawi, has been transferred to another post in the country's Ministry of Defense, according to Rasool.

The situation in Iraq has been highly unstable for years due to activities of the IS, which lost all the territories previously seized in the country but continues to stage attacks across the middle East nation.

