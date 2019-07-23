UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Prime Minister, Iran President Hold Talks In Tehran, Discuss Persian Gulf Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 12:10 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019)   Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abd Mahdi and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani held talks in Tehran to discuss the bilateral relations between their states as well as the crisis in the middle East and ways to overcome it, the press office of the Iraqi government said in a statement on Monday.

"Prime Minister Adil Abd Mahdi met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani today [Monday] in Tehran," the statement said, adding that the sides discussed "the relationship between the neighboring states and peoples as well as the latest events in the region and ways to reduce the tension of the current crisis."

Tensions in the Gulf region have been on the rise over past several months.

Most recently, on Friday, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the Stena Impero UK oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz over what it described as a breach of international maritime regulations.

Several other oil tankers have been attacked in the Hormuz since May. The United States and its allies blamed Iran for the incidents, while Tehran has denied its involvement.

Following the incidents, Washington began building up its military presence in the Persian Gulf. According to the Pentagon, an aircraft carrier strike group, Patriot missiles, B-52 bombers, F-15 fighters and USS Mason destroyer were ordered to the region.

