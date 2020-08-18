UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Prime Minister Kadhimi Starts First Official Visit To US

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 03:40 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi left Baghdad on Tuesday and headed to the United States for his first official visit to the country, the prime minister's press service said in a statement shared with Sputnik.

A presidential plane departed from Baghdad early on Tuesday, according to the press service.

"On Thursday, Kadhimi will meet with [US President Donald] Trump and hold talks on strengthening Baghdad-Washington bilateral relations, as well as discuss the current developments in the region and issues of interest for the both sides," the statement reads.

Kadhimi is also scheduled to meet with other senior US officials and discuss issues related to security, economy and health care.

