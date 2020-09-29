UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Prime Minister Orders For Investigation Into Baghdad Missile Strike - Military

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 02:00 AM

Iraqi Prime Minister Orders For Investigation Into Baghdad Missile Strike - Military

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has ordered for an urgent investigation into the deadly airstrike on a civilian area near the Baghdad airport, the Iraqi Joint Forces Command said in a press release, obtained by Sputnik, on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Al Arabiya reported that a Katyusha rocket fell in a residential area near the Baghdad International Airport, killing seven people. An Iraqi security sources told Sputnik the perpetrators had targeted the airport. The source also said there were children among those killed by the strike.

"The prime minister has ordered for an immediate launch of an investigation into the strike and prosecution of perpetrators regardless of their affiliation and links," the press release of the Iraqi military read.

According to the text, "a criminal network" fired two rockets from the Jihad district east from the airport which completely destroyed a residential house in the Ridvaniyeh district south from the airport.

Five people were killed as a result, including two women and three children, according to the press release.

Such rockets strikes in what is known as the "green zone" around the Baghdad airport are commonplace as it attracts militants' attention due to hosting numerous government institutions and embassies as well as a military airport. However, such attacks rarely result in civilian casualties.

Related Topics

Militants Prime Minister Jihad Baghdad Criminals Women From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia busts Iran-trained terror cell

3 minutes ago

&#039;We believe in need for joint collaboration b ..

48 minutes ago

Aliyev Says Karabakh Conflict Should Be Settled on ..

2 hours ago

Shehbaz used spouse's bank account as Benami: Barr ..

2 hours ago

Employed persons in UAE account for 97.8 pct of wo ..

2 hours ago

Armenian Defense Ministry Says Repeled Baku's 'Off ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.