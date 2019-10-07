UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Prime Minister Orders Probe Into Violent Dispersal Of Protests In Baghdad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 06:00 PM

Iraqi Prime Minister Orders Probe Into Violent Dispersal of Protests in Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Iraqi Adil Abdul-Mahdi has ordered for an investigation to be launched into military officers suspected of using excessive force against demonstrators in the Baghdad suburb of Sadr, the Iraqi Joint Forces Command said on Monday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Iraqi Prime Minister Iraqi Adil Abdul-Mahdi has ordered for an investigation to be launched into military officers suspected of using excessive force against demonstrators in the Baghdad suburb of Sadr, the Iraqi Joint Forces Command said on Monday.

At least 15 people were reportedly killed by security forces in violent clashes in the suburb on Sunday evening. Police used tear gas and bullets against the protesters.

"The supreme commander of the Iraqi Armed Forces [Prime Minister Abdul-Mahdi] has ordered the formation of a commission ... to conduct an urgent investigation in relation to commanders and officers, who used excessive force and violated orders during the clashes in Sadr," the statement published on Facebook said.

The commission will be headed by the director of military intelligence, according to the statement.

Sunday marked the sixth straight day of anti-government protests against poor public services, high unemployment and rampant corruption. The protesters are calling on the government to be dismissed. In response, authorities have blocked internet access across Baghdad and several regions in central and southern Iraq.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Internet Police Poor Facebook Iraq Baghdad Gas Sunday Government

Recent Stories

JUI-F rejects a notification, terms it fake

18 minutes ago

JUI-F bans female workers’ participation in its ..

18 minutes ago

NAB Chairman’s parents murder case: LHC sets thr ..

19 minutes ago

FATF declares Pakistan’s performance to curb ter ..

27 minutes ago

PM’s close aide Awn Chaudhary refuses chairmansh ..

27 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif made Gen Bajwa as COAS but why presen ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.