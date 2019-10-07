Iraqi Prime Minister Orders Probe Into Violent Dispersal of Protests in Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Iraqi Adil Abdul-Mahdi has ordered for an investigation to be launched into military officers suspected of using excessive force against demonstrators in the Baghdad suburb of Sadr, the Iraqi Joint Forces Command said on Monday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Iraqi Prime Minister Iraqi Adil Abdul-Mahdi has ordered for an investigation to be launched into military officers suspected of using excessive force against demonstrators in the Baghdad suburb of Sadr, the Iraqi Joint Forces Command said on Monday.

At least 15 people were reportedly killed by security forces in violent clashes in the suburb on Sunday evening. Police used tear gas and bullets against the protesters.

"The supreme commander of the Iraqi Armed Forces [Prime Minister Abdul-Mahdi] has ordered the formation of a commission ... to conduct an urgent investigation in relation to commanders and officers, who used excessive force and violated orders during the clashes in Sadr," the statement published on Facebook said.

The commission will be headed by the director of military intelligence, according to the statement.

Sunday marked the sixth straight day of anti-government protests against poor public services, high unemployment and rampant corruption. The protesters are calling on the government to be dismissed. In response, authorities have blocked internet access across Baghdad and several regions in central and southern Iraq.