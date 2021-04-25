Iraqi Prime Minister Orders to Detain Baghdad Hospital Head as Part of Fire Probe - Office

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has ordered to detain the head of a Baghdad hospital, where over 20 people died in a fire, as part of a probe into the incident, the prime minister's office said on Sunday.

"Al-Kadhimi has ordered to immediately launch an investigation into the causes of the tragedy ...

An investigation will be into the director of the hospital, the director of the security service and those responsible for maintaining the equipment in the hospital. Until the end of the investigation, they will be detained," the office said in a message.

On Saturday, a fire broke out at a hospital for treating coronavirus patients in Baghdad. The incident was reportedly caused by the explosion of an oxygen cylinder. According to the latest media reports, the death toll stands at 28, while more than 50 people were injured in the blaze.